Budding author Fionn sends Flying Butt-man from Bandon to world

A BANDON schoolboy who has created a superhero with a difference is celebrating his second published book this Christmas.

Fionn Conroy from Oldchapel has just published Flying Butt-man – Trouble in London, the second in his series featuring his Flying Buttman character.

The 12-year-old who goes to school at Crossmahon NS wrote and published his first book, Flying Buttman and the Magical Orb, earlier this year, his father Paul told The Southern Star.

‘Fionn was always writing ideas and short stories, he had a knack for it and a great imagination, so as a Christmas present he got a writing course for kids to write a book.’

Fionn undertook the six-week online writing course for kids with Kildare children’s author Emma Jane Leeson.

The aspiring Bandon author got to work, and in April 2024, he self-published his first book titled Flying Butt-Man – The Case of the Magical Orb.

‘It went down really well,’ said Paul. 'All the local shops and bookshops in West Cork were great and took it in.

‘Then summer can in and Fionn and the idea for a second book, and slowly started piecing it together. He was finished writing in October and the second book hit the shelves in November.’

In this second book, close friends Bob (Flying Butt-Man) and Jack find themselves back at the centre of another action-packed battle to save the world.

This time in the heart of London.

Fionn’s parents Paul and Fiona and his younger brother Briain are all delighted in Fionn’s achievements.

‘We’re very proud,’ said Paul. ‘We don’t push it on him but he just really enjoys it. No major publisher has come in but who knows? It could be the start of a career.’

The Flying Butt-man books now been enjoyed right across the world.

‘The first book has gone as far as Australia, New Zealand, and the Falkland Islands,’ said Paul.

‘The feedback has been great, and has egged Fionn on, so maybe there’s more in the series to come. He’s had a brilliant reaction from classmates, and his teachers, who really made an effort to showcase it, and got him to introduce his book, and his process in class.’

Fionn’s books are available in local bookshops and at buythebook.ie