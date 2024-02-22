Bryan Adams and more announced for Live at the Marquee this summer

A NEW batch of internationally-renowned acts has been added to the Live at The Marquee line-up this morning.

Girl group Sugababes, Irish singer Van Morrison and rock star Bryan Adams will make their way the Cork stage this summer.

The Sugababes have already sold out their date at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin this summer and will take to the stage on May 23rd.

Van Morrison has announced three dates which includes Live at the Marquee on May 31st.

Bryan Adams will return to the Marquee stage on June 11th. Bryan Adams last played Live at the Marquee Cork in 2017.

It was also announced today that Hermitage Green will be the special guests for Damien Dempsey at the Marquee on June 8th.

Tickets will go on sale for each event on February 29th, via Ticketmaster.

Full list of Live at The Marquee gigs:

SUGABABES – Thursday 23rd May

THE CORONAS - Friday 24th May

GAVIN JAMES - Saturday 25th May

VAN MORRISON – Friday 31st May

BINGO LOCO XXL - Saturday 1st June

BICEP present Chroma AV DJ Set plus Joy Orbison, Sally C & Shee - June Bank Holiday, Sunday 2nd June

JOHN BISHOP, Back At It Tour – Thursday 6th June

One Day presents blk. - Friday 7th June

DAMIEN DEMPSEY - Saturday 8th June

Special guests: HERMITAGE GREEN

BRYAN ADAMS – Tuesday 11th June

JENNY GREENE & THE RTÉ CONCERT ORCHESTRA ‘The Next Chapter’ – Friday 14th June

CHRISTY MOORE - Saturday 15th June

MICK FLANNERY with special guest Susan O’Neill - Friday 21st June

BIGGEST DISCO - Saturday 22nd June