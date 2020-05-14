Brown-eyed Anne passes away after enjoying anniversary celebrations

A 70-YEAR-old woman from Caheragh who celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary through a plate glass window at a nursing home in Drimoleague has passed away.

Anne McCarthy’s daughter, Marie Ball, contacted The Southern Star because she said her mother – who was resident at the Fairfield Nursing Home since she suffered a stroke in 2018 – was truly delighted that their anniversary had featured in her local newspaper.

‘We – all the family – were so happy that we were able to give her that before she died,’ said Marie.

‘She lit up when she saw it. We will be forever grateful to The Southern Star because – in this environment of Covid-19 and my own parents’ particular circumstances of having to be separated – it was a unique tribute.’

Marie, who previously did work experience in The Star, said her mother and her father, Denis (83) were ‘regular readers of the paper, but never thought they’d feature in it.’

While Anne required specialised attention at the Fairfield Nursing Home, her husband Denis continues to live at the family home in Caheragh.

The obstacle to celebrating their anniversary – on March 31st last – was overcome by the inventiveness of their eight children and the co-operation of the excellent nursing home staff.

‘Dad sang to mom through the window, a song that was special to them.’ He sang Brown Eyed Girl, a Van Morrison track that is as timeless as their love.

Marie confirmed that her dad has dementia and the passing of his wife on Monday night, May 4th, will be both confusing and heart-breaking for him, but all the family are there to offer him love and support.

Although Anne did not have Covid-19, the pandemic restrictions will, obviously, apply when it comes to her funeral. Marie said that each of Anne’s children were, however, blessed to have had the opportunity to say their own personal goodbyes over the last few weeks.