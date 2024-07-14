Bring in tech to help students, says FG senator

THE application process for a system which allows the use assistive technology in the Junior Cert exam needs to be brought forward to ease pressure on students, a West Cork senator said.

Fine Gael Sen Tim Lombard was speaking in regard to the Reasonable Accommodations at Certificate Examinations (Race) scheme, which gives students permission to use assistive technology in state exams. Assistive technology could include items like magnifiers or other vision aids, laptops, exam reading pens, and word processors.

Sen Lombard said that under the current system, a student only gets confirmation of this accommodation from the State Examination Commission a few months before the Junior Cycle state examination begins, despite students having used the technology throughout their secondary school education.

‘The Dept of Education approves the use of assistive technology for a student in first year of post-primary school. That student uses that assistive technology every day and it is an invaluable resource that eases pressure on the student.

‘Unfortunately, the application process for the Race scheme only begins in third year, so a student only gets confirmation of this accommodation from the State Examination Commission a few months before the Junior Cycle state examination begins.

“The fact that a student doesn’t get confirmation of the accommodation until well into third year is a source of unnecessary stress and anxiety for both students and parents. This is particularly worrying if a student is not successful in their initial application and needs to put forward an appeal before their exams begin.

‘This late process could be easily resolved by bringing forward the application process for Race to first or second year, so students are sure their accommodation is guaranteed. It’s a quick fix which would bring certainty and relief to students and their parents early in the Junior Cycle programme and remove a major source of anxiety.’

Sen Lombard called on Education Minister Norma Foley to prioritise a promised review of the Race scheme which includes the consideration of additional time for dyslexic students. More than 13,000 students with dyslexia sat state exams this June but did not get additional time as an accommodation, even though many were using assistive technology like reading pens which are beneficial but take more time.

Sen Lombard said students in the UK and many European countries are afforded extra time. ‘We need to prioritise the Race scheme review, the timeline of two to three years given by the State Examination Commission for this just doesn’t work.’