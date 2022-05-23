News

BRIEFS: June date announced for Ocean to City Youth Race

May 23rd, 2022 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

THE Ocean to City Youth Race takes place on Saturday, June 4th. This 4km race from Blackrock village to Lapps Quay in the city centre will be hotly contested by young people aged 12 to 18 hailing from all over Cork city and beyond. The race is organised by Meitheal Mara as part of their Bádóireacht Youth Programme.

The ethos of this programme is to provide access to the water and to water activities for young people that may not otherwise have the means or the opportunity to do so. Bádóireacht has played a particularly significant role for the young people of Cork over the past two years.

The youth race happens alongside the main Ocean to City Race which is the flagship event of Cork Harbour Festival, taking place this year from the June 3rd-13th. See corkharbourfestival.com

***

