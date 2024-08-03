Brian devoted 70 years to RNLI

The chairman of the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Union Hall, Brian Crowley, has died, so ending almost 70 years of unbroken service to the life-saving organisation.

The passing of Brian Crowley on Wednesday July 17th was marked with many tributes and expressions of appreciation for his ‘selflessness and dedication’ in all aspects of his life, but during his lifetime the RNLI also honoured him with three prestigious awards.

Brian, who began fundraising for the RNLI at the age of about 16, was honoured with a silver medal for fundraising in 1985, followed by a gold medal in 2003, but a further top honour was bestowed in 2020 when he was presented with the Excellence in Volunteering Award.

Brian’s vivacity, whatever his age and stage in life, is something that was reflected in his ability to communicate with people of all ages, according to Pamela Deasy, Union Hall’s volunteer lifeboat press officer.

On behalf of the organisation, she expressed her condolences to Brian’s grieving wife, Anna, daughters Helen, Claire and Veronica and son Colum, to his extended family, his friends, as well as those within the organisation, who could be likened to an extended family.

It was fitting that instead of flowers, mourners were given the opportunity to make a donation to the Irish Heart Foundation and the RNLI, an organisation that claimed Brian as ‘an ambassador.’

Having grown up in Union Hall, Pamela said Brian was all too aware of the dangers of the sea, and he dedicated much of his life to raising awareness and helping to raise vital funds for the service.

One of the first fundraisers ever organised by Brian was in Union Hall at the popular dance venue Crowley’s Hall, which he co-owned. It was a success – the first of many.

Much has changed over the years in Union Hall. The current branch of Union Hall RNLI Lifeboat station was set up in 1997, while the station was established in 2014. It is people, like Brian, who made these advances possible.

‘His commitment to saving lives at sea has left an indelible mark on our community,’ said Pamela who, with pride, noted that he was appointed Union Hall Lifeboat Station Chairman in 2021 – a position he held until his death.

‘He was a man of great character,’ said Pamela. ‘He was well known throughout West Cork and words like dependable, trustworthy and selfless will forever be associated with his name.’