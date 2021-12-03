News

Breaking: Yellow rainfall warning for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Cork

December 3rd, 2021 5:44 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There is a Status Yellow - Rainfall warning in effect for next Tuesday and Wednesday for Cork. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

MET Eireann has issued a ‘moderate’ (yellow) weather warning for Cork for next week.

The alert says a spell of wet and very windy weather is expected to impact Ireland on Tuesday December 7th and Wednesday December 8th, with potential impacts including travel disruption and coastal flooding.

There is also the potential for wintry precipitation on Tuesday night and Wednesday which may lead to further travel disruptions.

This advisory will be updated on Saturday while warnings will likely be issued on Sunday, it added.

 

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.