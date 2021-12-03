Breaking: Yellow rainfall warning for next Tuesday and Wednesday in Cork

MET Eireann has issued a ‘moderate’ (yellow) weather warning for Cork for next week.

The alert says a spell of wet and very windy weather is expected to impact Ireland on Tuesday December 7th and Wednesday December 8th, with potential impacts including travel disruption and coastal flooding.

There is also the potential for wintry precipitation on Tuesday night and Wednesday which may lead to further travel disruptions.

This advisory will be updated on Saturday while warnings will likely be issued on Sunday, it added.