Breaking: Water restrictions in Clonakilty tonight from 11pm

UISCE Éireann – formerly Irish Water – has said that customers in Ardfield, Reenascreena and Clonakilty town with be affected by nighttime restrictions from 11pm tonight until 6.30am tomorrow (August 28th) in order to maintain a daytime supply.

In particular, high ground areas will experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the restrictions.

Speaking about the restrictions, Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan said he understood the inconvenience the restrictions can cause and wanted to thank the community for their understanding.

‘These restrictions are required to give the reservoirs time to replenish and are necessary during off-peak hours, as it is possible that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place. We will continue to monitor the situation,’ he said.

Due to low reservoir levels, homes and businesses are being asked to be mindful of their water usage and conserve water to allow supply to catch up with demand. Customers can find water saving tips at www.water.ie/conserve, along with an easy-to-use conservation calculator to work out how much water a household is currently saving and how to conserve even more.

