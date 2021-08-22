BREAKING: Two taken to CUH by chopper after taking ill in Dunmanway

REPORTS are coming in of an incident in Dunmanway this morning which involved the transfer of two people to CUH via Coast Guard ambulance.

There are unconfirmed reports the two became ill after a get-together in a premises on the Bantry Road in the town.

The Rescue II7 helicopter from Waterford was tasked by Valentia Coast Guard and arrived at the GAA pitch in Dunmanway just before 10am to transfer the two to CUH.

The Community Air Ambulance, based in North Cork, arrived minutes later and the ground was prepared for the helicopters to land by members of the Castlefreke Coast Guard unit.

A number of gardaí and three ambulances were in attendance, along with fire service personnel.

Both people were transferred immediately to CUH. There are no further details at this time.