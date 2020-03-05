BREAKING: Two juvenile males due in court in relation to Cameron Blair murder

TWO juvenile males will appear before Cork City District Court this morning in relation to the investigation of the murder of Ballinascarthy student Cameron Blair, which occurred on January 16th last.

Gardaí in Bridewell arrested the two males on Wednesday and they are due before the court on Washington Street this morning at 10am.

A third male who was previously charged in relation to this investigation will also appear before the court sitting this morning.

CIT student, Cameron, who was also a former pupil of both Bandon Grammar School and Hamilton High School died after being stabbed in the neck at a house party on Bandon Road in Cork city on January 16th.