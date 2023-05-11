Breaking: Suspected stabbing incident in Skibbereen

GARDAI are investigating a suspected stabbing incident in a premises on the Castletownshend Road in Skibbereen.

Gardaí and paramedics were called to the scene at noon today and a casualty was airlifted by the air ambulance to CUH before lunch-time.

The scene, at an apartment over a business premises, has now been taped off while gardaí carry out an examination.

This afternoon the Garda press office confirmed that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which had occurred at approximately 11:15am.

'A male was transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,' said a spokesperson.