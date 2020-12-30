BREAKING: Schools to remain closed until January 11

New restrictions to combat the increasing spread of Covid-19, including plans for schools to remain closed until January 11, are set to be announced shortly.
Primary and secondary schools had been due to reopen on January 6.
Micheál Martin is expected to make the announcement when he addresses the country at 6pm.
2020
ℹ️ Schools to remain closed until the 11th January - announcement shortly.
— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) December 30, 2020
It is also expected that all Level 5 restrictions will be reintroduced.
These include the closure of non-essential retail and the 5km limit on travel.
