BREAKING: Resounding No from Cork South West on Family Amendment

THERE was a resounding NO vote from the electorate of Cork South West in the vote to amend the Constitution regarding the family.

A total of 28,741 people voted on Friday, out of an electorate of 67,187 in the constituency, representing a 42% turnout.

Of those who voted in the Family Amendment, 10,886 voted in favour of inserting reference to a ‘durable relationship’ in the Constitution.

However, a sizeable majority – a total of 17,555 voters – voted not to make any change to articles 41.1.1 and 41.3.1 of the Constitution.

There were 300 spoiled votes.

Article 41.1.1 says that the State recognises the family as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of society, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law.

Article 41.3.1 says the State ‘pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of marriage, on which the family is founded, and to protect it against attack.’

There is no result as yet from Cork South West in the Care Amendment.

The votes are being counted at the GAA Complex in Mallow in North Cork.