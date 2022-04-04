News

BREAKING: Man charged with 2017 murder of John Ustic in Skibbereen

April 4th, 2022 6:14 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Andrew Nash was charged with the murder of John Ustic in Skibbereen in 2017

A 42-year-old man has appeared at Bandon District Court charged with the murder of John Ustic in Skibbereen four years ago.

Patrick Nash of 1A Parnell Street, Thurles made no reply after the charge of murder was put to him at Bandon Garda Station, following his arrest earlier this morning in Thurles.

Mr Nash was remanded in custody by Judge Colm Roberts  to appear again in court this Thursday.

Read more in this week's paper out this Thursday.

***

