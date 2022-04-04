BREAKING: Man charged with 2017 murder of John Ustic in Skibbereen

A 42-year-old man has appeared at Bandon District Court charged with the murder of John Ustic in Skibbereen four years ago.
Patrick Nash of 1A Parnell Street, Thurles made no reply after the charge of murder was put to him at Bandon Garda Station, following his arrest earlier this morning in Thurles.
Mr Nash was remanded in custody by Judge Colm Roberts to appear again in court this Thursday.
Read more in this week's paper out this Thursday.