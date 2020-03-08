BREAKING: Male associated with Bons contracts Covid-19 virus in Cork

ANOTHER case of community transmission of the Covid-19 virus has been confirmed in Cork.

It involves a male in the south of the country, associated with the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, and a risk assessment is under way. The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was this (Sunday) evening informed of two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland. The other was also a case of community transmission, a female in the east of the country.

There are now 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said: ‘Ireland remains in containment phase with 21 cases to date, three of which are associated with community transmission.

‘Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.’