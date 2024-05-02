BREAKING: Jail for driver in tragic Paudie Palmer case

THE man accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of well-known GAA commentator Paudie Palmer has been given a jail sentence today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig was found guilty last month of dangerous driving causing death, at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon, on December 31st, 2022.

In Cork Circuit Criminal Court today, Mr Bezverkhyi was given a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence, with the final 18 months suspended, backdated to December 31st 2022, the date of his arrest.

Following five days of evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court last month, the jury of seven women and five men came to a unanimous guilty verdict.

On that date Bohdan Bezverkhyi, a Ukrainian national, was remanded in custody to appear in court this afternoon when Judge Jonathan Dunphy sentenced him.

Mr Palmer was tragically killed in the car crash near his home just days after Christmas. He was a former teacher and a popular sports commentator. He was also a well known judge in the annual sports awards run in conjunction with The Southern Star and local radio station C103.