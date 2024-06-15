BREAKING: Holly and Barry expecting their first child

SKIBBEREEN-based Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has announced some big news this weekend – she is expecting her first baby.

Ms Cairns, whose partner is West Cork hotelier Barry Looney, told The Southern Star:

‘I am so thrilled to announce that my partner Barry and I are expecting our first child, and we couldn't be more excited to raise our family in West Cork.’

She added: ‘Both of us were born and raised here, so we know just how incredible a place it is to grow up.’

Announcing the news on Instagram this weekend, the party leader said:

‘Some personal news this Saturday, news that has been getting harder and harder to keep under wraps (quite literally) so here goes … I am overjoyed to let you know that my partner Barry and I are expecting a baby. We are so happy and feel so lucky because this is something we have wanted for a long time. While I’m delighted to share this news now, I was initially hesitant because like so many other couples hoping to start a family, ours has not been a straightforward journey. But all the signs look good for this pregnancy, so we are really hopeful.’

She added: ‘I'm definitely not the first woman to juggle work and a baby, but I also know I have a very unique job as leader of a political party. That's why more than ever, I feel very grateful to belong to a party who are so supportive of parents and passionate about making sure we get #MoreMná into politics.’

‘I feel very lucky to have such a great team around me, and this, along with the amazing results from last weekend, makes me more excited than ever to lead the Social Democrats into the next election.’

Holly will talk more about her pregnancy and her political ambitions on Sunday with Miriam at 10am on RTÉ Radio 1 tomorrow morning.

Barry and Holly have been an item for some time although they have rarely been photographed together. Barry's family own and run the West Cork Hotel on Ilen Street in Skibbereen.