BREAKING: Deaths from Covid-19 confirmed at Clonakilty Community Hospital

A NUMBER of residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital have died due to Covid-19, according to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH)

In a statement released this morning, they said it is with great sadness that they are confirming that a number of residents at the hospital passed away due to Covid-19 and that there is a level of Covid-19 infection at the hospital.

'We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of residents who have passed away. This is a very difficult time for families, for the community and for the staff caring for the residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital. The staff wish to reassure the community that they continue to provide both compassionate and high quality care to all its residents. Staff are providing every possible comfort and reassurance to residents and their loved ones during these difficult times,' said a spokesperson.

CKCH Management outlined that the care provided by the hard-working staff at Clonakilty Community Hospital is second to none, especially at this difficult time.

'We pay tribute to the efforts of all staff, and we thank the local community for its unstinting support. All residents and staff have been tested for Covid-19. Their results are private and confidential, but we can confirm that there is a level of Covid-19 infection at Clonakilty Community Hospital. We appeal to the media to respect the privacy of residents and staff, especially at this difficult time.In any centre where there are confirmed cases of Covid-19, we implement stringent measures to protect both residents and staff.

An expert outbreak control team was convened at the initial stage. This team which consists of expertise from the Department of Public Health, Department of Occupational Therapy, Infection Prevention and Control, Consultant Geriatrician and General Practitioners have visited Clonakilty Community Hospital and continues to work with staff and management in providing the requisite guidance and support to ensure that the high standard of care is continuously maintained.

'Some staff are on leave having tested positive for Covid-19, however additional staff have been redeployed to Clonakilty to continue to provide a high level of care. We want to take this opportunity to assure you that our residents are, and will remain, our utmost priority. We will do everything in our power to protect the health of our residents and their loved ones.'

'We wish to repeat our sincere condolences to the families of residents who have passed away and we ask that the privacy of those who are sick and bereaved is respected.'