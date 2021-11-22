BREAKING: Booster vaccines available for over-60s at Cork City Hall until 4pm

If you are aged over the age of 60 and awaiting a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, you can attend the Cork City Hall vaccination centre without an appointment until 4pm today provided that it is at least five months since your last vaccination dose.

You will be offered a single booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It is safe to get this vaccine regardless of the type of vaccine you got for your primary course according to the HSE.

It is also safe to get your Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as the flu vaccine or other vaccines you may need.

Anyone aged over the age of 12 who needs a first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can also attend for vaccination today.

The walk-in clinic will be available until 4pm today. Those attending should bring their ID, and proof of Covid-19 vaccination (eg your digital cert or vaccination card).

Arrangements are in place with Q-Park for a reduced rate of €1.50 for clients for 1 hour of parking.