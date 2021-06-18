Break in sewage pipe closes Coolmaine beach for days

IRISH Water has said this afternoon that it is working to resolve the overflow of wastewater in Timoleague, which has closed a popular local beach.

In a statement Irish Water said the ‘overflow’ from sewerage pipe may have affected the bathing water at Coolmaine beach and surrounding areas, including Courtmacsherry.

Crews have been on the ground since 2am working to resolve this issue and a full technical investigation is underway.

‘A suspected break in a sewerage main is believed to be the cause of the discharge,’ the statement added. ‘Irish Water is investigating the incident and working to repair the local infrastructure at this time. In the meantime, tankers are onsite to collect wastewater and minimise any further impact.’

As a result of this incident, Cork County Council, in consultation with the HSE, has closed Coolmaine beach. It is likely the bathing prohibition notice will remain in place for a number of days pending the repairs of the sewerage mains and the results of sampling of the bathing waters early next week. It suggests the public refers to www.beaches.ie for updates.

Irish Water said it ‘regrets this incident and any inconvenience it may have caused’, adding: ‘We are working hard to resolve the issue at this time and ensure that it does not recur.’