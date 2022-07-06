Brave Adam delighted to go the distance

A FIVE-year-old junior infant in a Newcestown school raised €11,000 for a charity that has helped give him his ‘place in the world.’

Adam Clarke, in the company of 20 of his classmates at Bishop Galvin Central School, this week completed the final 0.25km of his 6km walk in aid of Enable Ireland.

He was born with cerebral palsy which affects both of his legs and upper right side. He gets about aided with his walker and also has ‘Ted,’ his power wheelchair.

Adam, who attends Enable Ireland services, completed the 6km over stages with the aid of his walker and raised over €11,000 for Enable Ireland in the process.

Despite having surgery last November, Adam and his family were determined to complete the full distance and raise funds for Enable Ireland’s children service centre in Curraheen.

Completing the walk was a big occasion for Adam said his mum Therese.

‘Enable Ireland has given Adam ability,’ said his dad Fergal. ‘He would not be able to get up onto a walker without them. They have given him the tools and confidence on every level — emotionally, physically, and mentally. They’ve given Adam a place in the world. It’s been life-changing.’

Maria Desmond, regional fundraising manager of Enable Ireland Cork said Adam’s achievement was ‘amazing’.

‘We are absolutely delighted to benefit from the funds Adam and his family have raised for our children’s service.’