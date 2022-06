Gardaí have confirmed that the body of a woman in her 70s has been recovered from the water near Snave Pier outside Bantry.

She was recovered around 7pm on Friday evening after an operation involving the Coastguard, the Irish Naval Service and the Gardaí.

The woman’s body was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem will take place.

A garda spokesman said a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest.

