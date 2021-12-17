News

Body of missing man is located off Baltimore

December 17th, 2021 7:05 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

The search was called off today at the Beacon outside Baltimore, after a body was located. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE search for a missing person off Baltimore’s beacon, concluded at lunchtime today after the body of a local man was located.

The Coast Guard, local lifeboat crews and gardaí began a search last Monday, after a local man was reported missing.

A search was undertaken in the sea at the mouth of Baltimore harbour, and in the stretch between Sherkin Island and Baltimore’s main pier.

The search was undertaken every day this week and an underwater search and rescue team combing the area located a body this lunchtime.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

 

