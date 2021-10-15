Blairscove’s ‘sober October’ is for Philippe

THE team at Durrus restaurant Blairscove are doing ‘Sober October’ to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

And Ann Woodward, who runs the business, explains it’s also in memory of her late father Philippe De Mey who lost his life to cancer last March, aged 69.

Philippe, who established the well known business, was able to spend his final days in his beloved Blairscove, thanks to Irish Cancer Society nurses.

Ann said: ‘He was so well cared for in Bantry General Hospital, but being able to get home was crucial for him. I remember the last thing I said to him when he came home on a Tuesday was to go to sleep, and that he wouldn’t miss anything, and he passed away on Thursday.

‘He wasn’t alone, he had us all there, and it was poignant that he died on what would have been the first day of our 40th season.’

So far over €1,600 has been fundraised, which puts Ann in a great position to smash her original target of €2,000. She also intends to match whatever is raised.

She said money raised will help support ‘amazing nurses that help care for cancer patients, like Rebecca, who looked after our dad when he came home.’

See their Facebook page or GoFundMe to donate.