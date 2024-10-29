Bishop launches Christian Aid’s fundraising project in Bandon

AN appeal to the people of Cork to support a Christian Aid project in west Africa has been launched in Bandon.

Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork Paul Colton launched the appeal which aims to raise €30,000 over two years to support the project’s work which helps dispossessed farmers living in poverty in Sierra Leone.

Bishop Colton launched the appeal at the Cork, Cloyne, and Ross Diocesan Synod at Bandon Grammar School on Saturday October 5th.

‘The United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross have a long tradition of engaging with the needs in society and in the world beyond our shores,’ said Bishop Paul. ‘Recently we completed our partnership with Burundi to support maize cooperatives there.

‘This year, we were looking for a new project and we are delighted to enter into partnership again with Christian Aid and the Bishops’ Appeal (the Church of Ireland’s World Development Fund). The project this time is in Sierra Leone and we have given it the name Liloma, meaning ‘hope’ in one of the local languages there.’

The money raised will support the work of Christian Aid’s local partner, the Sierra Leone Council of Churches.

The cash will be used for displaced people to pay for basic farming tools and to grow food to feed themselves and their families. Between 2019 and 2021, the Cork diocese has raised thousands of euro for Christian Aid’s work in Burundi.

To support that fundraising effort, Carrigaline clergyman Rev Tony Murphy visited each of the 22 parishes in the Cork diocese to receive donations, walking with parishioners for five kilometres at each location.

Rev Murphy plans to visit each parish again in support of the Sierra Leone appeal.

‘The good people of Cork diocese have shown remarkable generosity in responding to the need in Burundi, and we trust they will respond once more to the plight of people in Sierra Leone,’ said Ruth Cooke of Christian Aid.