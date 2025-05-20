BioBlitz in Baile Bhúirne

THE National Parks and Wildlife Service will be hosting a BioBlitz in St Gobnait’s Wood in Baile Bhúirne on Thursday May 22nd and Friday May 23rd to celebrate Natura 2000 Day during Biodiversity Week.

All activities are free and open to all members of the public.

Baile Bhúirne is in the heart of the Múscráí Gaeltacht and as such there will be someone on site at all times delighted to talk all things woodland ecology as Gaeilge!

The event will begin with a bat talk and walk given by Conor Kelleher in the Mills Inn at 8.30pm on Thursday evening.

Participants will then go for a stroll along the river with some bat detectors seeing how many species can be identified.

Everyone will also get to see how moth traps are set up and discuss what species we are likely to be caught that night.

Friday will be spent searching for as many other species as possible, starting early in the morning looking at birds and moths.

Through the day there will be an array of experts in plants, bryophytes, lichens, and the vast world of invertebrates.

Be sure to visit www.biodiversityweek.ie and search for the Baile Bhúirne BioBlitz over the coming days for a full break down of the events in St Gobnait’s Wood.