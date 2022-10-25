Big jobs blow for Whiddy Island

REDUNDANCY notices have been served on three maintenance employees working at Zenith Energy on Whiddy Island, but local TD Michael Collins has told the Dáil that he believes more redundancies are to follow.

Zenith Energy, which runs the oil terminal at Whiddy, has confirmed that redundancies are being sought from its crew on the island.

‘Zenith Energy can confirm that, following a review of its business, plans to restructure operations were announced in April 2022,’ the company said this week.

‘Since then,’ the spokesperson added, ‘the company has been engaging with its staff and Siptu, and talks will continue in the Workplace Relations Commission this week.’

Deputy Collins raised the issue in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon, saying the loss of jobs on Whiddy would have ‘a devastating effect’ on the local economy.

‘These excellent and experienced workers will be facing the loss of their livelihood at a particularly difficult time,’ he said.

One long-term employee at the oil terminal spoke to The Southern Star, describing the situation as ‘desperate’. ‘There have been lots of changes over the years and we have always been looked after. We were always told that our jobs would be safe but now seven people – six men and one woman – are likely to lose their livelihoods at the worst possible time,’ he added. ‘Our unions were told that agency workers are going to be brought in, which is desperately unfair.

‘We were very loyal to the company, which is making millions, and had been given assurances that our employment was secure but now a few months before Christmas we are being told goodbye and we are being shown the door.’

The employee indicated that the three people – who are to have their jobs terminated on November 30th – have over 100 years of combined service completed at the terminal.

Deputy Collins described the redundancies as a gross betrayal of the workers’ rights, and he called for the decision to be reversed.

He said it is his understanding that the company is planning to make the entire maintenance crew – which includes three plant operators, three craft positions, and one person in HSE operations – redundant and replace them with ‘outside contract workers’.

But this claim was dismissed by the company spokesperson. ‘We can confirm that the three staff made redundant will not be replaced by contract workers,’ she said. ‘The company has always engaged expert companies to provide the facility with the specialist knowledge and skills required to maintain the site safely. These companies will continue to be used.’

The Independent TD asked the Taoiseach to personally intervene to save these jobs, and possibly other jobs, in the weeks to come.

He called on the Taoiseach’s offices to engage with the company ‘so that these workers and the community of Bantry can be protected from employment practices that serve no one.’

Deputy Collins acknowledged that the issue is to be discussed at a Workplace Relations Commission meeting, but said strike action cannot be ruled out.

‘These local workers were at hand 24/7 for the loading and offloading of cargo. The question needs to be asked – would other workers be so readily available?’