Beekeepers gather at Cox’s Hall in Dunmanway

A LARGE crowd attended another successful conference of beekeepers at Cox’s Hall, Dunmanway on Sunday March 30th.

Beekeepers travelled from Kildare, and even from Cornwall, England to attend the event.

The meeting was opened by Christopher O’Sullivan TD, who spoke of his own connection with nature and what his ministry means to him.

Two speakers gave very worthwhile lectures.

Beekeeper and teacher Orlaigh Sally from Omagh gave a very uplifting talk about fauna and flora, and gave everyone in the audience pods of seeds of wild cabbage.

Another speaker was Vickie Henshaw who is involved in a project in University College Galway on the rearing of bees without chemical treatment.

Her work is part of the National Apiculture and involves selecting and breeding bees with a genetic ability to overcome diseases like varroa.

The conference was organised by the three West Cork Beekeeping Associations - Carbery, South West Cork and West Cork - who extended their thanks to all beekeeping suppliers and others who donated spot prizes for the raffle, and the home baking provided for refreshments.

The organisers stated that it was with sadness they have learned that John Martin, who has been organiser-in-chief for the last ten years, is standing back from the lead role of future conference organising.

John has been an excellent organiser and will still work with next year’s committee by providing advice and support on the handover of the role.

The organisers also thanked Cox’s Hall for the use of the venue.

The West Cork Beekeeping Associations have accumulated a fund over the last few years which they have donated to three local charities as follows: Cox’s Hall repair fund, €130; West Cork Rapid Response, €750, and Cork Cancer connect, €750.