Beat guru Allen Ginsberg proposed Donovan for Britain’s poet laureate

FOLK music legend and Cork resident Donovan was once proposed as a possible UK poet laureate.

British newspaper The Guardian recently outlined how the influential 1960s music star was proposed by American beat poet Allan Ginsberg as a recipient of the esteemed title.

The role entails that the chosen eminent poet would be appointed as a member of the British royal household and would be expected to compose poems for court and national occasions.

The Guardian referenced records from the UK’s national archive which showed then British prime minister Harold Wilson’s secretary John Hewitt was tasked with screening candidates.

John received a hand-drawn flower card from the American beat poet Allan Ginsberg proclaiming the words ‘Donovan for laureate,’ referring to the folk musician Donovan, who had many hits including one of the first ever psychedelic pop records Sunshine Superman and the acclaimed singles Mellow Yellow and The Hurdy Gurdy Man.

Donovan also travelled to India with The Beatles in 1968 where he taught John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison the finger style guitar and many unique chord patterns, that would create many of the songs and styles of The White Album.

Blackbird, for instance was written in India and Donavan’s guitar style is mirrored by Paul McCartney on this track. George Harrison in The Beatles Anthology said: ‘Donovan is all over The White Album.’

It comes as no surprise that the Kanturk resident has received many awards and accolades, including his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.