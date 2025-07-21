Beach chaos at the Warren Beach, Rosscarbery

GARDAÍ took the unusual decision to issue a warning on social media on Saturday ruling strands at Inchydoney and Warren Beach out of bounds due to traffic congestion, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Soaring temperatures saw thousands flocking to the West Cork coastline as a Garda post on Facebook branded it ‘Costa del Cork’.

A public statement advised that car parks were full at both beaches advising sunseekers to consider another location and reminding them to park legally to avoid blocking access for emergency services.

That same afternoon, hundreds of bathers at the Warren Beach were directed to leave the water by lifeguards at around 4pm due to an incident involving a male in his 20s who was reportedly taken from the water bleeding from the head.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to The Southern Star that the man was arrested at the scene and is before the courts.

There were also congestion issues at the popular Dock Beach in Kinsale which led to Kinsale Fire & Rescue calling for people to stop coming to the beach due to severe congestion after they responded to an incident.

‘If another incident comes in we need to get out, cars are parked from the Dock Beach all the way up to the bridge, it’s impossible otherwise,’ they posted online.

It was a similar story at nearby Garrettstown and Garrylucas Beaches are severe traffic congestion caused chaos for many beachgoers.

Meanwhile, soaring temperatures led to one road in Lower Goggins Hill in Ballinhassig melting last Thursday causing huge inconvenience to both locals and motorists.

Some motorists got caught driving through the 500 yards of melted tar causing damage to their vehicles. The road wasn’t closed but has improved since the temperatures dropped.

There was and anger and dissapointment further west after visitors camping at Barleycove Beach last weekend left their rubbish including tents, bottles and can in the dunes, which is a SAC (special area of conservation).

A video posted by Liam Wilcox online detailed the amount of rubbish left behind and he said it was an ‘absolute disgrace’ to see that all their rubbish was left behind.

Cllr Danny Collins said it was ‘an utter and total disgrace that these campers left behind their tents and rubbish and it’s clear they have no respect for money, this special area or for people in Barleycove’.

In Crosshaven lifebuoys were stolen and burned in both Churchbay Beach and Fountainstown.