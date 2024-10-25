Barry’s Fiat workhorse to feature at special Tractor Run fundraiser

A STONE’S throw from Cork Airport, a Fiat 110-90 has been the backbone of Barry Browne’s farm in Ballinvoskig, Douglas for over 30 years.

Impressed with the performance and reliability of the farms Fiat 780 tractor, Barry went to AgroPower on the Carrigrohane Road – the renowned Fiat dealers - and traded a Ford 5000 against a Fiat 110-90 in 1990. An ex-Bord na Móna tractor, the 110-90 was almost new, with the engine merely ran in with the clock showing 400 hours.

The Fiat was put straight to work running an agitator and spreading slurry.

However, powering the farm’s JF900 trailer precision silage harvester was where the tractor truly earned its crust.

Barry praises the tractor for its ability to punch above its weight, particularly in sending power to the PTO.

The Fiat remained as the farms frontline tractor for over 10 years, until partnered by an MF in the early 2000s.

However, the tractor was by no means taking a back-seat role, used almost daily in the spring and summer months tasked with fertiliser spreading, and running a straw chopper during the winter.

The tractor has proved to be incredibly reliable with the clock showing 5,400hrs - a pretty modest figure for these tractors.

Besides the usual wearing parts, the only major repair has been a clutch replacement. Barry attributes this to the build quality of these tractors and the tractor being owner-driven, while housing the tractor by night has helped the ward off the rust issues that these tractors suffered with.

Unfortunately for Barry, he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis six years ago.

Thankfully, in 2020 he received a single lung transplant at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and after weeks of recuperation, returned home and is doing extremely well since.

Barry always had the ambition to restore the tractor to its former glory and in 2023, the tractor was sent to John Quinn, Ballintemple where it received a full exterior and interior overhaul. Tired mechanical parts were also replaced with parts sourced from Aidan Hurley, Minane Bridge, while a new set of tires finished the project.

To raise money for the Mater Hospital Foundation Lung Transplant Ward, a tractor, truck, car and bike run is organised for the October bank holiday, Monday 28th, departing Ballygarvan GAA grounds at 12 noon.

Donations can also be made on the iDonate page - ‘Support Barry’s Tractor Run Fundraiser’.

Not only is the event aimed a fundraising, it is also Barry and his family’s wish to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation, which can be both lifesaving and life changing. Barry’s loyal and restored Fiat 110-90 will play a central role in the run and is sure to be a real eye catcher.

