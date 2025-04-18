Barry Keoghan to bring flair to Fastnet Film Festival

HOLLYWOOD star Barry Keoghan will be a special guest at the Fastnet Film Festival in Schull next month.

Keoghan has had a breakout few years, having been nominated for an Oscar in 2022 for his part in Banshees of Inisherin, and appearing in huge franchises like Marvel and Batman.

The Dublin actor will join a long list of celebrated figures who have made their way down to Schull in recent years, joining Saoirse Ronan, Aidan Gillen and Paul Mescal among the Irish stars who have supported the festival.

Mescal appeared in Schull last year alongside Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and director Lenny Abrahamson, who is a regular at the popular festival.

The trio spoke about the process of making the series and reflected on the factors that played into making it a global phenomenon.

It is yet to be revealed whether Keoghan will take part in any official events, but West Cork estate agents are sure to be taking notice of his announcement as a guest, after both Ronan and Mescal bought houses in the area after visiting in recent years.

Festival organisers have sent a heartfelt thank you to the village of Schull for ‘providing an idyllic setting for this internationally acclaimed festival and for the unwavering encouragement and enthusiasm of the entire community’.

This year’s festival takes place from May 21st-25th, and will feature a number of engaging workshops, networking opportunities, seminars and more, as well as the usual mix of high-quality short films.

The festival launch party takes place in Crane Lane in Cork city on April 24th, where the full programme will be revealed.