Bantry woman’s Clon wedding dress a star of new TV series

A BANTRY woman is featuring in a new TG4 series which invited brides from across Ireland to dust off their wedding dresses and share the story behind their gown.

Eibhlís Ní Shúilleabháin and Oisín Mac Muiris got married in Gougane Barra in 2019, and she’ll recall the precious day, and showcase her dress, in the series called An Gúna Bainise.

From Lahadane, Eibhlís attended the Gaelscoil in Bantry, and grew up in a household where Irish was spoken and Irish music played.

Oisín had a similar upbringing in Dublin, rooted in Irish traditions. Both are accomplished traditional Irish musicians – Eibhlís plays and teaches the flute, while Oisín plays the harp, flute and piano.

As a result, they were well known to TG4 producers, having regularly played on programmes made by the broadcaster and also on Radio na Gaeltachta.

‘We were approached by the series makers and were delighted to be involved,’ said Eibhlís, who is an Irish lecturer for Hibernia College, while Oisín is a teacher in Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin in Ballincollig.

The couple met through their love of music: on a Comhaltas tour of the UK in 2010, which is where Eibhlís also met her best friend and bridesmaid Niamh.

All three played at their wedding, including Eibhlís, who played with her dad Tom, who taught her the flute.

The couple wed in the church at Gougane Barra in October 2019, and had their reception in the local hotel.

‘We know the Luceys who run the hotel, and we knew we’d get a great welcome, and that it’s so homely.

‘Also Oisín and his family are vegetarians and we know that chef Kate’s daughters are vegetarian and we’d be well catered for!’ said Eibhlís who said they return to the memory-laden spot on their anniversary every year.

She purchased the all-important dress in Brides of Éire in Clonakilty.

‘It was important for me to buy close to home. It was a lace dress, with long sleeves, and I loved it,’ she recalls.

‘Alterations were completed by Urata designs in Ballincollig – she brought my vision for the dress to life, altering the sleeves so that they sat just off the shoulders.’ The couple became parents to baby Séadna three months ago.

He’s named after the first novel by Cork priest Peadar Ua Laoghaire, regarded as one of the finest Irish language writers of his generation.

The wedding dress will enjoy another outing shortly, as it’s being reworked into a christening gown for Séadna!

As it happened, Eibhlís had just found out she was pregnant when she was filming for the series.

‘I can remember I was feeling so sick, and I wasn’t able to tell anyone!’ she said.

Irish language, music and tradition plays an important part in their lives, and it’s something they are passing on to their son.

‘We speak Irish at home to Séadna. Irish music and culture is part of our philosophy and we’re lucky to be part of an Irish speaking community where we live in Ballincollig,’ said Eibhlís.

Every episode of An Gúna Bainise tells the story of two dresses, mixing different generations and social groups across both urban and rural Ireland. Complementing each story will be fashion designer Deirdre Allen and social historian Síle De Cléir, putting context to the dresses, the era in which they were worn, and how they reflect the wider changes in society.

Eibhlís and Oisín appear in the fourth episode which will be aired on TG4 on November 8th.