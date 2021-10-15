Bantry store’s new refill station a first

O’KEEFFE’S SuperValu Bantry has launched a bespoke refill station of Tru Eco range of eco-friendly household cleaning and laundry products made in Ireland.

Bantry is the first SuperValu store in Cork to offer customers a Tru Eco refill station. The product range is available in SuperValu stores nationwide.

The Tru Eco range of products is made from plant-based and biodegradable ingredients and each bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic, creating a circular economy product that is reusable, recyclable, and refillable. The range includes an all-purpose cleaner, washing-up liquid, non-bio laundry detergent, and fabric conditioner.

SuperValu Bantry shoppers can now bring their empty bottles of Tru Eco household cleaning and laundry products to refill in-store at a cheaper cost. By refilling, people can reduce their environmental footprint, minimise plastic waste as well as lowering carbon emissions.

Jim O’Keeffe, SuperValu Bantry Owner said: ‘Sustainability is at the forefront of our business strategy. We see more and more of our customers seeking greener solutions while shopping so we are thrilled to offer our customers a simple refill solution for their household cleaning products that will help them protect the environment and save them money too. We aim to reduce plastic waste and to offer convenient green options for our customers.’

Russell Walsh, joint managing director, VivaGreen says: ‘Our Tru Eco range is for people who are mindful about the environmental and health impacts of cleaning products, and who are seeking a safer and kinder way to clean their homes. By buying our products, consumers are supporting a local, eco-friendly Irish business, and reducing their plastic waste footprint, environmental impact as well as lowering carbon emissions.’

He added: ‘We are delighted and so proud that our Tru Eco range and a new refill station are available to the people of Bantry and surrounding areas. We see our refill solution like the plastic bag levy – you buy our Tru Eco product once and then you return to refill your empty bottle in-store at a cheaper cost. This not only saves consumers money, but it reduces plastic waste in our communities.’