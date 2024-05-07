News

Bantry screening of film to fundraise for Palestine

May 7th, 2024 5:01 PM

By Southern Star Team

A screenshot from the film, which focuses on how the American Jewish identity is connected to Israel.

A FILM made by two young Jewish filmmakers will screen in Bantry this week, with proceeds from ticket sales going to the Medical Aid for Palestine charity.

Israelism, directed by Eric Axelman and Sam Eilertsen, is a documentary about how when two young American Jews witness the way Israel treats Palestinians, their thoughts become conflicted.

The screening has been organised by West Cork for Palestine, who state that the film is a 'must-see for anyone wanting to understand what is happening in Israel and Palestine, how we got here and the way forward.'

There will be a talk from Irish Jewish activists before the film, and a Q&A afterwards.

The screening takes place this Thursday at 7.3pm. Tickets are €7 and will be available on the door.

