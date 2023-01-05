Bantry men got drunk after charm didn’t work on two Bandon women

TWO Bantry men who met up with two women in Bandon ended up getting very drunk after their ‘charm offensive’ with them didn’t work.

At Bandon District Court, Darren Cronin (26) of Dromdubh, Ballylickey, Bantry pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that on November 26th last at 11.35pm Gda Dylan Seymour saw the defendant kicking the front door of Joe Mac’s Bar on Emmet Row in Bandon.

‘Gda Seymour approached him and he was highly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and fearing for his safety and for others. He arrested him and took him to Bandon Garda Station,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

The court heard that the defendant has seven previous convictions, all for public order with the most recent conviction recorded for May 14th last year.

Solicitor Ray Hennessy said his client is a plaster labourer and had come to Bandon with a friend to meet two ladies.

‘Unfortunately the charm offensive didn’t work and the two ladies left and he and his friend got drunk and later on the barman asked him to leave,’ said Mr Hennessy.

‘He thought he was waiting at a bus stop.’

Judge James McNulty said Mr Cronin would have to pay for his re-offending because if there is no cost, then there is no lesson.

He convicted him of the offence and deferred penalty until January 20th and directed him to have €500 in court which will also include the legal fees.

At the same court sitting, Stephen O’Sullivan of 4 Georges Row, Bantry also pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place on the same night and he was in the company of Mr Cronin.

The court heard that he has eight previous convictions and his last conviction was a two-month sentence for public order offending at Bantry District Court on May 25th last.

However, that sentence was suspended for two years, meaning Mr O’Sullivan is now at risk of serving the two-month sentence.

Judge McNulty said he would need €500 for the fine and legal fees and is at risk of going to prison.

He convicted him and remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court again on January 12th next.