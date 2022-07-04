Bantry Hospital restricts visits due to Covid-19

VISITORS to Bantry General Hospital will have to seek permission from management before arriving from tomorrow (Tuesday), until further notice.

Visits will now only be allowed ‘on compassionate grounds only’, the HSE said in a statement.

Hospital management have made the decision to restrict visitors in light of recent increased levels of Covid-19 among inpatients.

The hospital has acknowledged the difficulty the change in policy will create for families, but said that its priority is ‘to continue to keep loved ones safe while in the care of BGH, as well as maintain the safety and well-being of staff at the hospital.’

The new arrangements will be reviewed weekly, it added.