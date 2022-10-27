Bantry garda is new West Cork boss

NEWLY-appointed garda chief superintendent for the combined Cork West and Cork North Divisions, Vincent O’Sullivan, has strong West Cork roots, like his predecessor, Con Cadogan.

Chief Supt O’Sullivan, who hails from Snave near Bantry, will assume the role following the retirement of Chief Supt Con Cadogan later this month.

Newly-promoted Chief Supt O’Sullivan is moving to the divisional headquarters in Bandon from Dublin, where he worked in special tactics operation command.

The 46-year-old told The Southern Star that he is delighted to be taking up the position: ‘There are, of course, big challenges, too, but I’m looking forward to it and working with some great people across the two divisions.’

Chief Supt Cadogan’s retirement sees the Caheragh native bow out after over 30 years of service, having been appointed to the Chief Supt role in 2016. During his time in the Cork West division, Chief Supt Cadogan oversaw the opening of the Protective Services Unit (PSU) in Dunmanway, which has become an important service for the victims of sex crime, with specialised gardaí based there.

Other changes to the division include Supt Niall Crowley who was appointed to Bandon Garda Station after the retirement of Supt Brendan Fogarty, while new inspectors have been appointed in Bandon (Insp Kay O’Donoghue) and Bantry (Insp Jason Wallace).

Meanwhile, Insp Dave Callaghan of Bandon Garda Station has been appointed a superintendent and will take up his appointment in the Garda professional standards unit at Garda HQ in Dublin.