WATCH: Bantry flooded again

‘A disaster,’ is how Diarmaid Murphy, the chairman of Bantry Business Association described the second major flood in Bantry this morning.

Flooding at Wolfe Tone Square and part of New Street occurred at 6.30am this morning following incessant rainfall and a tidal surge shortly before high tide at 8am.

Diarmaid estimated that about 25 businesses have been damaged as a result of the flood – almost half the number that were seriously damaged on August 25th last.

The extent of the damage also extends to countless cars that were parked on the square and along the waterfront.

‘This is catastrophic,’ the business association chairman said. ‘It’s obvious now that this is going to be a recurring problem – one that needs to be dealt with immediately.’