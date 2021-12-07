Bantry business owners stress urgent need for flood relief scheme

Bantry is still reeling in the grips of Storm Barra as it deals with its fourth flood in 18 months.

Speaking to The Southern Star at midday today – the height of Storm Barra’s bombardment of the seaside town – Bantry Business Association chairperson Danielle Delaney said, ‘It is sad to say but, at this stage, we are used to it.’

This flood – which began at 6am and will continue to leave the town on high alert until after high tide at 7pm – highlights once again the need for Cork County Council and the Government to advance the town’s €6.5m flood relief plan, according to business association chairperson.

‘Without a major flood defence scheme Bantry will continue to be flooded. Without it,’ Danielle added, ‘the workers on the ground are fighting a losing battle.’

Read this week’s Southern Star for the chairman’s full response to Storm Barra and the reaction of local traders.