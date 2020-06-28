Bandonian is new head of Cork Chartered Accountants Society

A BANDON man has just been appointed the new chairperson of the Chartered Accountants Cork Society.

Kevin Nyhan FCA, Credit Manager at AIB was voted in as the new chairperson for the upcoming year, at what was the organisation’s first virtual AGM.

Mr. Nyhan expressed his enthusiasm for his new role and said: ‘Like every organisation, the Cork Society have had to deal with the unprecedented challenges presented by Covid-19.

‘We must also take this time as an opportunity to reflect and revaluate how we do things and challenge ourselves to develop new ways of operating.

‘I intend to use my term to continue to represent chartered accountants in Cork and to be an advocate for the skills and experience that chartered accountants contribute to our community as we recover from the impact of Covid-19.’

Mr. Nyhan is a fellow of the Chartered Accountants Ireland and Credit Manager in AIB. He qualified as a chartered accountant with Parfrey Murphy Chartered Accountants, Cork in 2006.

He worked in practice before joining AIB in 2011 where he has held a number of customer facing and internal roles.

The Chartered Accountants Cork Society has over 2,300 members working in the city and county.

Its role is to assist the members in professional development as well as ensuring an on-going contribution to the local community such as their events organised recently for the Irish Cancer Society and Enable Ireland as well as its ongoing voluntary service CAVA. CAVA is a service run in conjunction with MABS to support businesses that are in risk of closing or are in financial difficulty.