Bandon Music Fest returns after two years

The Bandon Music Festival is back with a bang this June bank holiday weekend after an absence of two years, with Wild Youth confirmed as headliners on Saturday June 4th, while Cork's favourite foursome The Frank & Walters headline on the Sunday night June 5th,

The performances will take place at the Shambles in Bandon and the 'gig rig' will be in place for the two nights. Gates open at 6.30 pm with Cork based support acts before each headline act.

'Unfortunately, the past two years has not been very kind to the music industry or indeed the general public. Audiences have missed the connection they receive from live performances. We hope to start the music flowing in West Cork in June with our line-up which hopefully has something to suit all age groups, ' said Carol Crean of Bandon Music Festival.

'We want to make Bandon Music Festival 2022 a real success so we have increased our security and in liaison with the local gardaí we have a plan in place for zero tolerance of anti-social behaviour, so everyone can and should enjoy the Festival.

Children are free if accompanied by their parents. Tickets are €25 for Wild Youth and €15 for the Frank and Walters. Tickets are on sale on May 10th.

See next week's paper for more details.