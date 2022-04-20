Bandon marks 100 years of gardaí

TO mark 100 years since the first gardaí arrived in Bandon in 1922, gardaí from the local garda station, along with former colleagues, marched through the town in glorious sunshine on Wednesday morning, replicating what the first 15 gardaí did on November 11th 1922.

Led by the Garda Band, and watched by many onlookers, they marched to the former station on South Main Street, where a wreath was laid by Chief Supt Con Cadogan and Supt Brendan Fogarty, to honour the 89 members of the force who lost their lives in the line of duty.

County mayor Gillian Coughlan unveiled a plaque outside the current garda station on Weir Street, which was followed by an open day at the station, which gave people a chance to visit the station and meet the local gardaí.

Supt Brendan Fogarty said it was a very historic day for An Garda Síochána as it celebrates its centenary year.

‘As district officer I am very proud of the members of An Garda Síochána and the garda staff of the Bandon Garda District. I want to thank the organising staff in their endeavours to replicate the arrival of the civic guard in Bandon.’

Supt Fogarty gave a special mention to Jack Ryan who travelled from Offaly for the event, as he is the son of Ned Ryan, one of the first 15 members to serve in Bandon Garda District. He also welcomed Paddy Downing, son of Dick Downing who, as a 15-year-old, welcomed the first garda member to Bandon on South Main Street on November 11th 1922.