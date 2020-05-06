Bandon man allegedly tried to spit at arresting garda

GARDAÍ at Bandon Garda Station were forced to carry out a deep clean of one of their custody suites last Wednesday after a man spat at the protective screen in the room.

Supt Brendan Fogarty said that the man had been arrested on two public order charges and subsequently a number of bench warrants were also executed on him.

‘He was behaving in a manner that he shouldn’t have been doing, particularly in these trying times and was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court,’ said Supt Fogarty.

He confirmed that a deep clean of a custody suite would be a regular procedure in the event of someone spitting or soiling the suite, and that, fortunately, no members had to take Covid-19 tests as a result of the incident. The cost of deep cleaning is €150.

William O’Driscoll of Kilbeg, Bandon appeared at a special sitting of Bandon District Court last Wednesday evening April 22nd where he faced three charges namely, criminal damage, being drunk in a public place and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Mr O’Driscoll had been arrested by gardaí at Old Cork Road, Bandon after they found him in an intoxicated state, following reports they had received. It is alleged that he tried to spit at one of the arresting gardaí.

Mr O’Driscoll was remanded in custody to appear at Court No 1 in Cork city later in the month.