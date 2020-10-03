Bandon hoping to get three of 12 new firefighters

CORK County Council’s 12 new firefighting recruits started their training at the start of the month.

The recruits arrived at Bandon Fire Station – which is the training centre for all new recruits in the county – for an initial, intensive three-week course.

Additional training, including the use of breathing apparatus, will be part of an ongoing process and will require a huge commitment from the male and female recruits.

Each of them will, for example, need to acquire a licence to drive the fire truck, as well as other advanced driving skills.

Demand for places on the course is high, but placements at one of the fire stations in the county could be even harder to secure. The recruits will, however, be placed as and when vacancies arise.

Bandon Fire Station is hoping to secure three of the 12 new recruits because the demand there is so great, but other placements are likely to arise at stations in Macroom, Clonakilty and Bantry.

Last week, Cork City Council announced its recruitment drive as the city marked the 100th anniversary of the burning of Cork.

Up to 20 firefighters will initially be recruited. As is the case with the county, a panel will be established from which future recruits will be drawn.

The city’s chief fire officer, John Ryan, said: ‘Cork’s fire service is evolving with its city. We are hoping to draw the very best from across the community, who are willing to be the difference.

‘The brigade has a long and proud history, but the common thread is that the city’s firefighters are always ready to protect, prevent and respond.

‘Only the best candidates will make the grade. However, it is important to note that all candidates will be assessed across a broad range of skills and abilities. This includes, not just physical strength, but attitude and aptitude. There is no stereotypical firefighter – but there are good team players.’

For more, see www.corkcity.ie/recruitment.