Bandon gran on more mask offences

THE Bandon grandmother who was handed down a suspended sentence for her refusal to wear a mask in a store has been convicted once again on two more identical charges.

Margaret Buttimer (66) of the Cottage, St Fintan’s Road, Bandon pleaded guilty through her solicitor Plunkett Taaffe, to the charge of refusing to wear a mask, as required by public health regulations, at Boots Pharmacy in Bandon on May 12th and another charge of refusing to wear a mask at Aldi in Bandon on May 14th.

Margaret Buttimer already received a three-week suspended sentence and a fine of €350 on another public health charge after refusing to wear a mask at Dunnes Stores in Clonakilty in February. At the time Ms Buttimer told Judge Colm Roberts that she ‘was only answerable to God.’

At Bandon District Court this week, Insp Emmet Daly told Judge James McNulty that Ms Buttimer was asked ‘numerous times’ to wear a mask by staff in both Boots and Aldi and that she was offered one for her use.

However, she continued to refuse and gardaí were called, when they arrived she told them she would not wear a mask as she did not agree with the Covid regulations.

Ms Buttimer arrived in court without a mask once more, this week, and was ordered by Judge McNulty to sit at the very rear of the court.

Plunkett Taaffe told the court that Ms Buttimer was pleading guilty to both charges and asked Judge McNulty for an adjournment before sentencing as he wanted to gather medical reports that might explain the circumstances that have led up to these events.

‘There are medical issues that need to be addressed, and appointments and investigations made by medical personnel which may explain. This is only a recent development,’ Mr Taaffe said.

Mr Taaffe said Ms Buttimer’s next appointment, with a consultant, was scheduled for Tuesday June 15th.

Judge McNulty convicted Ms Buttimer on both charges but deferred penalty until July 12th.