Bandon food hub helping people throughout West Cork

NOW in its third week operating from Bandon Town Hall, Feed Cork’s first West Cork base is already drawing people from all over the region.

Set up just three years ago in the city, Feed Cork helps bridge the gap for those that struggle between meeting pressing financial needs and providing food for themselves and their families.

On its very first day operating in Bandon, the volunteer team were able to help 18 individuals and families with supplies of food that can last three to four days.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Hamp Sirmans of Feed Cork said they had been toying with opening a West Cork base for about 18 months. ‘We were scheduled to open in March but then Covid hit and the building we were going to use wasn’t suitable so we had to rejig that, but then the Town Hall opened for us so now it’s our base.’

‘We are here every Thursday and people can make an appointment through our Facebook page to come and see us. Last week we had 25 people and that figure will more than likely grow.’

Feed Cork works along with other partners including FoodCloud, Tesco, the Department of Social Protection and other businesses and they also receive donations to enable them to distribute nutritious food baskets to those in need.

‘We weren’t surprised with the numbers here in Bandon, especially with Covid and a lot of people’s incomes have flatlined. We’ve had people from Dunmanway and even Skibbereen, so it’s a very West Cork base,’ added Hamps.

The team is already training a group of local volunteers to run the base in Bandon from now on. ‘The idea is that everyone at the Feed Cork base in Bandon will be from Bandon and even the van driver bringing the food here is from Bandon. We want to thank Des in Bandon Town Hall for allowing us to use the space and Matt and Adele Corke who took the initiative to suggest setting it up in Bandon.’

To make an appointment for a Thursday, see ‘Feed Cork’ on Facebook or ring 089-2269408. Wear a face mask and bring your own bag.