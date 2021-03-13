Bandon Books Records Another Euromillions Payout

Two separate players from Cork county won €123,876 in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw – and both were agonisingly close to scooping the €60 million jackpot.

Both players, including a customer of Bandon Books, matched five numbers and one lucky star in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw to scoop the €123,876 prize on offer.

The National Lottery confirmed that the winning tickets – both of which were Quick Pick selections – were sold at the Bandon Books store at the Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon and at Gannon’s service station in Newmarket in north Cork.

Each of the Cork players narrowly missed out on scooping the €60,764,885 by one Lucky Star. There was no winner of the jackpot, which now rolls to an incredible €70 million next Tuesday.

Bandon Books store is no stranger to big EuroMillions wins, having previously sold a €1 million EuroMillions Raffle prize as recently as August 2020.

Carmel Hayes, operator of Bandon Books store has appealed to all of her customers in Bandon to check their tickets to see if they are sitting on a EuroMillions fortune.

‘What a way to start the weekend for one of our customers’ said Carmel, who told The Southern Star, ‘We got the call with the good news from the National Lottery last night and Bandon town has been absolutely buzzing since.

‘As a retailer, there is an incredible sense of satisfaction selling a big winning lottery ticket to one of your customers. We’re getting a lot of hopeful locals coming in to check their tickets this morning so hopefully the winner will be aware of their win at this stage. With lockdown restrictions, it’s more than likely to be a local but whoever it is, we hope that they enjoy every bit of the win.’

With over 72,000 prize winners in Ireland in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, the National Lottery has urged all of its’ players to check their tickets carefully, particularly those who played their tickets in Co. Cork.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for last night's draw were: 04, 06, 09, 11, 44 and lucky stars 10, 11.

The winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language.

In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.