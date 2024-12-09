Baltimore's Dede to feature on MasterChef

THE two-star Michelin restaurant, Dede in Baltimore, will feature on MasterChef: The Professionals, which airs on BBC One on Tuesday, the 10th of December.

BBC has billed the show as having the three finalists cook for ‘one of the world’s most exciting talents – Ahmet Dede – in a remote setting.’

The remote setting featured in the show is Inish Beg Estate, a popular and professional wedding and events venue that is located on a 97-acre estate on a private island close to Baltimore.

In the penultimate show, the finalists will prepare two dishes from Dede’s tasting menu and serve them to Ahmet’s family and friends at Inish Beg.

Audiences typically peak in finals week, but the controversy surrounding one of its presenters, Gregg Wallace, could also contribute to viewing numbers.

Gregg Wallace is being accused by 13 people of using inappropriate behaviour and language over a 17-year period – allegations that the presenter denies.

The show will also feature the show’s other judges Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.