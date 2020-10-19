Baltimore RNLI called out to a medical evacuation from Sherkin Island 

Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation late last night (Sunday) from Sherkin Island off the coast of Baltimore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 11.39pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide medical assistance and evacuation to a female who had sustained an injury to her arm.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew along with two HSE paramedics arrived at Sherkin Island pier at 11.47pm. The voluntary lifeboat crew brought the casualty onboard the lifeboat. After an initial assessment was carried out by the HSE paramedics, a lifeboat crew member assisted in the administration of casualty care and the casualty was able to return home. The lifeboat then departed Sherkin at 00.07am and arrived to the station in Baltimore at 00.18am.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Kieran Cotter, Mechanic Micheal Cottrell and crew members Ronnie Carthy, Sean McCarthy and David Ryan, along with two paramedics from the HSE. Conditions in the harbour during the call out were calm with a south easterly force 5 wind, which created heavy runs at Sherkin pier.

Speaking following the call-out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘If you find yourself in need of medical assistance whilst on an island call 999 or 112.’